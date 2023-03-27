Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 353 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
See Also
