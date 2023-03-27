Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target at $6.12

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at $42,548.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 63,723 shares of company stock worth $113,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.