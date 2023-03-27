Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIND opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.35. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

