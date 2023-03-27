Brokerages Set X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Target Price at $5.71

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XFOR. Piper Sandler began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864 over the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,155,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 3,369,896 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,126,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 2,975,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,492,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.