Brokers Offer Predictions for Paramount Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Paramount Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

POU stock opened at C$28.62 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,394.87. Company insiders own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

