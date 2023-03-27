Brokers Set Expectations for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

ALLO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.69.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $725.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

