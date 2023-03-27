Brokers Set Expectations for Carvana Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.84). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

Carvana Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $149.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.80.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after buying an additional 3,242,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

