Brokers Set Expectations for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 4.5 %

PB stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $883,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 136.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.