Brokers Set Expectations for Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Universal Health Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

UHS stock opened at $122.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.54. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

