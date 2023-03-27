Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) versus Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Financial Contrast

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) and Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource 12.10% 59.80% 26.44% Jewett-Cameron Trading 2.37% 6.22% 4.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Builders FirstSource and Jewett-Cameron Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource 0 0 0 0 N/A Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource $22.73 billion 0.51 $2.75 billion $16.65 5.07 Jewett-Cameron Trading $62.90 million 0.31 $1.16 million $0.43 13.14

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jewett-Cameron Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Builders FirstSource has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products. The Pet, Fencing and Other segment reflects the business of Jewett-Cameron Company (JCC), which is a manufacturer and distributor of specialty products and a wholesaler of products formerly conducted by Jewett-Cameron Lumber Corporation. The Seed Processing and Sales segment focuses on the distribution and processing of agricultural seed. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in North Plains, OR.

