Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) versus LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Financial Contrast

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

LL Flooring has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LL Flooring and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LL Flooring -1.09% -1.80% -0.76% Builders FirstSource 12.10% 59.80% 26.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

81.0% of LL Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LL Flooring shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LL Flooring and Builders FirstSource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LL Flooring 0 0 0 0 N/A Builders FirstSource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LL Flooring and Builders FirstSource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LL Flooring $1.11 billion 0.09 -$12.08 million ($0.43) -8.07 Builders FirstSource $22.73 billion 0.51 $2.75 billion $16.65 5.07

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than LL Flooring. LL Flooring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Builders FirstSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats LL Flooring on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. The company was founded by Thomas David Sullivan in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

