Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $160.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.33.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

