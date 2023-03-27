Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.80% of Byrna Technologies worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 16.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

