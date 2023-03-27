Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 384,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,912,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 253,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

