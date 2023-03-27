Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CALA opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215,254.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

