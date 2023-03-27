Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $315,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after buying an additional 2,119,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

