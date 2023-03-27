Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,512 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDOG. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.99. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $58.04.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

