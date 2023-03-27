Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 2,587,130 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 340,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 403,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the period.

Shares of ECAT opened at $14.68 on Monday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

