Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 125,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 81,424 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.