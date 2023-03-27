Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 5,037 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.70 and its 200-day moving average is $303.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

