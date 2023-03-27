CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 498.4% in the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59,746 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54, a PEG ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

