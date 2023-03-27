Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $22.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $68,990.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,411.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,678 shares of company stock worth $597,542 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 55,589 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

