Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.