Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Holdings Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of Century Aluminum worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENX. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $828.11 million, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

