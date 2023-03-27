Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 213,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 24,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 699,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

