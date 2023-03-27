Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Spring Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Spring Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 5.0% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

