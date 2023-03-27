Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,801,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 204,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

NYSE CVX opened at $156.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.50. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

