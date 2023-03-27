Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chevron by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.50. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

