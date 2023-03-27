Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

CVX stock opened at $156.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.50. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

