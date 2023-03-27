Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $33.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chewy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.