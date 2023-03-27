Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 4.1 %

CIA opened at $3.31 on Monday. Citizens has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 167,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

