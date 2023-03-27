Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,122.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.35) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt lowered Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.75) to GBX 950 ($11.67) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $22.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

About Close Brothers Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4932 per share. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.20%.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.