Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.41) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.21. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

