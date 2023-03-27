Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB opened at $20.52 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.