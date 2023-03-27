Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.4 %

CMC stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

