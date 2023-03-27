Comparing Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -19.37% -8.94% -7.66% Emeren Group -0.80% 0.35% 0.30%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Ambarella has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambarella and Emeren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 5 13 0 2.63 Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Ambarella presently has a consensus target price of $95.78, suggesting a potential upside of 24.85%. Emeren Group has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 126.72%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Ambarella.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and Emeren Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $337.61 million 8.81 -$65.39 million ($1.71) -44.87 Emeren Group $79.66 million 3.08 $6.86 million ($0.01) -408.00

Emeren Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambarella. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambarella, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Ambarella on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

