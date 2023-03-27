Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 12,162 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of AZEK worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AZEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth $522,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth $707,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,810,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,231,810 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Trading Down 0.5 %

AZEK stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.61.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.