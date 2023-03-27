Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,222 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.43% of Ebix worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBIX opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $397.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ebix from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

