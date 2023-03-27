Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 405 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 516.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,010,000 after acquiring an additional 51,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WSFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $37.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

