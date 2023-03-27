Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires Shares of 24,486 iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

