Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires Shares of 43,358 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Bank of Hawaii as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

NYSE BOH opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

