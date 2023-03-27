Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,216 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,078 shares of company stock valued at $398,897 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

