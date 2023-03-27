Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.45% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUTH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $515.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.84. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also

