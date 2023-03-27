Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,005 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $79.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

