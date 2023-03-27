Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,252 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $241.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.