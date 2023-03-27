Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 353 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $31,275,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

