Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 574 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.17% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

PCRX stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

