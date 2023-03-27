Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 63 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,582,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Shares of SPGI opened at $334.52 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

