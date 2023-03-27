Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 782 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Avista worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 604.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 735,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 704,947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avista by 189.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 419,864 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 238,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

Avista Stock Up 3.4 %

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

