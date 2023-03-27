Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Centerstone Investors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,278,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $72.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

